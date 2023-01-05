SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Get your adrenaline going this season with a must-see monster truck event coming to town very soon. From January 6th – 7th, 2023 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, get ready for the high-flying stunts and nail-biting races from Monster Jam.

Monster Jam events are famous for being the most action-packed motorsports events out there featuring top-rated drivers from around the world and their monumental monster trucks in heated competition.

With supercharged engines generating over 1,500 horsepower in these events, it’s recommended for fans to see them in person to get the full effect.

According to Krysten Anderson, a professional Monster Jam driver defending her Championship title this year: “You have to come to the arena to [actually] experience the horsepower, hear the noise, and you’ll see some pretty spectacular things that you never really thought a 12,000-pound vehicle could do…”

Krysten is a second-generation driver in the ever-popular Grave Digger, a truck that was first introduced in 1982 by her father. Now, she’s hitting the dirt to carry on the legacy and win yet again against a lineup of talented drivers.

To learn more about the upcoming events and purchase tickets, go online to MonsterJam.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content