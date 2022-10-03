(Good Things Utah) The annual Shriners Children’s Open will be held October 3rd through 9th at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

The Open provides a valuable opportunity to raise charitable donations and amplify the

amazing work and expertise of the Shriners Children’s health care system – which has

improved the lives of more than 1.5 million children since its inception.

Each year, patients from the various Shriners Children’s locations are chosen to represent

the healthcare system during the tournament in a variety of roles such as standard bearers,

Pro-Am golfers or patient ambassadors.

It’s an incredible experience for patients — and they often find that the professional golfers

are truly inspired by it as well.

The event is free for children 18 and younger with a purchased adult ticket. All active and retired military and first responders receive 1 free ticket, available at the ticket office, by simply showing proof of service.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go online and visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

