Wondering where you can get a gourmet burger in St. George?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Burger Theory, located inside the Holiday Inn in St. George was recently voted Best of Southern Utah.

Burger Theory took home the Gold for Best Cheap Eats and the Silver for Best Sports Bar, Eat & Drink. You know the restaurant rightly earned its high praise because these amazing awards were voted on by locals within the community. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner their menu really has something for everyone.

They offer cooked to order and build your own burger options and their to-die-for K.G.B (Killer Good Burger) sauce truly can’t be beaten. Customers can also select different meat options for their burgers. Beef, chicken, and veggie patties are all available fresh to order. Burger Theory really is on the top of the game in Southern Utah.

If you are spending time in Southern Utah and want a hearty and delicious meal visit Burger Theory at the Holiday Inn in St. George.

To find out more about the restaurant, visit their Facebook page.

This story contains sponsored content