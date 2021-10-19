Wondering what to do with excess Halloween candy this year? Here’s an idea

(Good Things Utah) – Kids of all ages will take to the streets for Halloween night this year. They’ll find candy of all sorts as they roam through the neighborhoods in their fun and sometimes frightening costumes.

Popular candies like Snickers, KitKats, and Reeces are the common plunder. Sweet treats like Sour Pouch Kids, Nerds, and Airheads come frequently too. Rarer finds often include king-size bars, caramel apples, and boxes like the ones you’d find at the movie theatre concession stand. And to all those kids who dream of hitting the Halloween jackpot, is the notorious bucket with a kind note reading, “We’ve gone to bed, please take whatever is left. Happy Halloween.”

Halloween always turns into a competition of who can get the most. Though to most parents, it doesn’t matter how much your kid gets. You either set a limit or their stomachs do for them. If you want to avoid keeping all that candy for months on end, yet give your kid a reason they could possibly part with all their hard-earned sugar, consider a Dentist sponsored Halloween candy buy-back program.

Think of it as cash for candy. You’ll love it, your kid will love it, and your dentist will thank you. One local dentist, Kaleidoscope Kids Dentistry, has a program just like it and has an office that kids actually enjoy coming to.

Having your teeth messed with just isn’t considered ‘a happy place’ for your kid. Every child has different needs and tolerances, which is why personalized dental care is the main aim of kids’ first dentistry. If your child is scared of the dentist or you want to make sure they never become afraid in the first place, finding a kid’s specific practice is absolutely essential.

Kaleidoscope Kids Dentistry is a family-oriented pediatric dental practice that just opened in Salt Lake City. Their Murray located pediatric dentist office brings the fun and ease of gentle kid’s dentistry combined with the most advanced dental treatments available. Their specifically designed pediatric dentistry facilities are built with children and fun in mind. The equipment is less fearsome, the decor is fun and inviting, and the team understands how to keep children happy and calm.ADVERTISING

The office has multiple custom-designed rooms to keep kids cozy, comfortable, and most importantly, distracted. Kids love the space so much that they start to forget why they are at the dentist in the first place. It makes it easy for you, your kid, and the dentist.

Regular dental exams for children are a critical part of preventive health care. Ari Hobfall DMD Board Certified Pediatric Dentist created a kid-friendly dentist experience, providing your child with a dental visit they can actually look forward to. Don’t let your kids shy away from the dentist. Take them to Kaleidoscope Kids Dentistry.

Join Dr. Ari Hobfool and Kaleidoscope Kids Dentistry for their Grand Opening Open House, Friday, September 17th 4:30pm-7:30pm.

Visit Kaleidoscope Kids Dentistry now.

This story contains sponsored content.