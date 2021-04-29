Wonderful family home in Midvale, Utah with unique greenspace across the street

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

This beautiful rambler-style home in Midvale, Utah has an inviting open layout that allows light to flow through its wide-open floor plan. Includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and was originally constructed in 1959 and contains 2,160 square feet of living space sitting on a 0.17-acre lot.

The kitchen has exquisite custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and even shiny quartz countertops. The house is stitched together with new wood flooring throughout and features modern fixtures to bring out an extra touch of class. It also has an attached garage, central AC, and a large yard for entertaining.

The city is putting a large greenspace across the street and making it an ideal place to enjoy the convenience and warmth of a Utah neighborhood. The list price was just dropped lowered by $10K so it’s a great time to call.

Go to Utah Home Sweet Home now to make an inquiry.

This story contains sponsored content.