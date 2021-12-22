With the Omnicron variant now making its way across the US, vaccination is more important than ever

(Good Things Utah) – Nicea Degering visited Dr. Douglas Jones at Tanner Clinic in Layton to talk about the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccination for you and your kids.

Since the authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020, millions of people in the U.S. have been safely vaccinated. As of October 2021, nearly 405 million doses of the vaccines have been given.

Immunizations or ‘vaccinations’, work by exposing the immune system to a portion of the bacteria or virus. Exposing your body to a small amount of the virus allows it to get a head start on building its defenses.

The vaccinated community helps to protect those who are not vaccinated, a concept known as “herd immunity” or “community immunity.” There are people in your community who may not be able to receive certain vaccinations due to severe allergies, weakened immune systems, or other reasons. To help keep them safe, it is important that you and your children who are able to get vaccinated are fully immunized. Basically, when a person is vaccinated, they prevent the disease from spreading to others.

Beyond saving lives, vaccinations for various diseases mean a reduction in the cost of treating the illnesses they cause. Some vaccine-preventable diseases can result in prolonged disabilities and can take a financial toll because of lost time at work, medical bills, or long-term disability care. This translates into vaccines being not only lifesaving but money-saving as well.

Immunizations are one of the best methods of preventative medicine against serious infectious diseases like COVID-19.

This story contains sponsored content.