Wish you could eat anything you want? New teeth might be your best option

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Missing teeth limit the food you can eat, but beautiful, healthy smiles can transform people’s lives and give them their confidence back.

If you are looking for a stable, lasting solution for replacing multiple missing teeth, Dr Aaron Ward may recommend All-On-4 dental implants. Implant-supported teeth are similar to traditional dentures in that they are used to replace multiple teeth; however, they are significantly more stable. Very often denture wearers complain that dentures become loose and “float” around the mouth, limiting their ability to eat and speak comfortably. In contrast, All-On-4 fixed tooth replacements are anchored using dental implants, so they will not shift or come loose.

Dr. Aaron T. Ward, a periodontist in Ogden, provides quality dental implants, gum grafting, and other periodontic services to help you improve your oral health and function.

Their friendly team strives to provide a relaxed, calming atmosphere at their practice and uses the latest dental technologies, including 3D imaging and laser treatments, to ensure that each treatment is tailored to meet your needs.

They also have Spanish-speaking team members to accommodate your needs. Located in Ogden, their skilled periodontist is pleased to provide personalized service to local patients and families from across the state and beyond.

Dr. Ward invites you to visit or call the office of Aaron T. Ward, DMD, MS, PC, a local Ogden periodontist, to schedule your appointment and to learn more about the dental implants, gum grafts, and periodontics they offer in Ogden. Mention GTU to receive $1,000 off full mouth implant restorations!

This story contains sponsored content.