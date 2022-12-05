SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While it can be easy to get carried away with adventure when visiting a place like Moab, it’s important to take a moment to recharge in an equally calm setting. Providing peace of mind and body to visitors and hotel guests, Spa Moab has something for everyone to relax.

Set inside the popular Hoodoo Moab, located in the heart of town, Spa Moab offers next-level comfort with various treatments including massages, body scrubs, body wraps, and facials.

These treatments are all designed to settle the mind while also detoxifying the body and rejuvenating the skin’s natural health.

This spa itself is stunning — featuring state-of-the-art facilities and cozy meditative spaces.

Bring a partner along to make the most of the experience with a relaxing Couple’s Massage or sit back before your special day with their Bridal Packages. According to Jennica Heywood with Spa Moab: “We’re always here to help you out and explain everything that we offer so that we can curate a package specifically for you and your needs.”

Spa Moab is located inside Hoodoo Moab by Hilton at 111 N 100 W.

To schedule an appointment, click the link here or call them at 435-259-7726.

**This segment contains sponsored content