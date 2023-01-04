SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — We’re officially in the new year, and nothing makes for a fresh start quite like a yummy contest. To kick off 2023 in the form of a challenge contest, Katy Sine from Taste Utah joined us in-studio to share all the juicy details.

As part of the challenge this season, Taste Utah is encouraging viewers to replace one meal a week with a meal from one of Utah’s plant-based restaurants.

By taking a selfie, then tagging Taste Utah with where they’re dining and what dish or dessert they ordered in the description on Instagram, they’ll be entered to win a $100 gift certificate to any restaurant of their choice. Every photo with a different dish or dessert counts as one entry, and participants can enter as many times as they’d like.

What’re some plant-based restaurants viewers visit to enter? Great options in Salt Lake County include:

Mark of the Beastro | 666 S State Street, Salt Lake City

| 666 S State Street, Salt Lake City Passion Flour Patisserie | 165 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

| 165 E 900 S, Salt Lake City Sweet Hazel & Company | 282 W 7200 S, Midvale

| 282 W 7200 S, Midvale Yumz Vegan Bakery & Cafe | 3490 S State Street, Salt Lake City

| 3490 S State Street, Salt Lake City Vertical Diner | 234 W 900 S, Salt Lake City

This healthy challenge is too tasty to pass up and makes a perfect opportunity to explore the world of unique flavors found locally right here in Utah. Watch new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. For more information and to see other features, go online to TasteUtah.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content