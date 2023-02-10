Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Joey Graziano, Senior Vice President of Events for the NBA joined us at the station today to talk about the 2023 NBA All-Star game that is headed to Utah February 17-19! Lucky for residents of Utah, we can be there to experience all the action live and show the world that we may have more than just the greatest snow to offer!

Throughout the week of the NBA All-Star, there will be many great opportunities and experiences that are affordable and fun for the whole family. Have a kid who wants to catch a glimpse of Giannis and Lebron? Check out the All-Star Practice. Want to shoot hoops and experience all things NBA culture, à la Comic-Con style? Check out NBA Crossover. On a budget? Check out Ice Buckets at Trolley Square now (FREE!) and then the HBCU Classic -tickets start @ just $10 the day before the big game.

NBA Crossover, the NBA’s most immersive fan event during NBA All-Star is taking place in Salt Lake City at the Salt Palace Convention Center from February 17th through the 19th. NBA Crossover in Salt Lake City is 4x the size of our previous NBA Crossover, including a special Jam Session area, and will celebrate a transformed state on the 30th anniversary of NBA All-Star in Utah.

Fans can spend hours experiencing all things NBA!

Shoot hoops

View panels and live performances

Shop exclusive merchandise

Win prizes

Appearances from more than 30 current and former players including:

Chris Paul

Jordan Clarkson

Collin Sexton

Walker Kessler

and many more!

3 marquee performances will be taking place at NBA Crossover:

Friday, February 17 (9pm-1am): Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert featuring G-Eazy & Saweetie

Saturday, February 18 (9pm-1am): NBA Experiences Saturday Night Concert featuring Pitbull

Sunday, February 19 (2pm-5pm): AT&T Pregame Concert featuring BIA and The Kid LAROI

2023 Jordan Rising Stars – THE BEST YOUNG STARS. ONE TOURNAMENT.

This is the ONLY Tournament of the weekend! See the league’s best young stars, including the Jazz’ very own Walker Kessler, the 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes – and other rookies, sophomore, and NBA G League stars, in an exciting four-team tournament.

You can experience the NBA All-Star Practice on Friday, February 18 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center! You’ll have the chance to see every All-Star like never before at NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T.

This is the place to see every All-Star live as they take the court together with coaches for the first time to prepare for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. The fun and family-friendly event will also feature the best entertainment from around the league, NBA legends, and interactive games that will give fans a chance to get on the court games, meet the players, and win prizes – including All-Star tickets!

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is an annual, nationally televised exhibition basketball game that features some of today’s biggest stars including actors, musicians, former NBA players and current WNBA players as they test their skills for a fun and entertaining basketball game.

