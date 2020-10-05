Wiener Schnitzel recipe perfect for Oktoberfest

Goldener Hirsch Inn visited and made us a very traditional Wiener Schnitzel. It’s a perfect recipe for celebrating Oktoberfest. This is actually made year round. You can come and sample it from the professional chefs as part of Park City Restaurant Association’s Dine About 2020.
Components:
- Veal: 7 oz, pounded hip, standard breading(flour, egg, panko breadcrumbs)
- Herb Spaetzle
- Pickled Winter Squash
- Fennel ‘Choucroute’
- Citrus-Brown Butter Aioli
Herb Spaetzle
Ingredients:
- 4.5 # AP Flour
- 8 Eggs
- 14 Egg yolks
- 3 C water
- 5 C whole milk
- 2 T nutmeg
- 2 T salt
- 1 T ground pepper
- 1 C parsley, minced
- 1/2 C fresh thyme, minced
Method:
Add dry ingredients into mixing bowl with paddle. Pour eggs, milk and water into dry ingredients and mix until nice strands form. Add parsley and thyme at the end and mix until just incorporated. Push batter through a perforated hotel pan into salted boiling water. Once dumplings are cooked, remove from water and toss in small amount of grapeseed oil just to coat, then spread on a sheet tray to cool.
Pickled Winter Squash
Ingredients:
- 2 large winter squash (Butternut & Kabocha)
- 1 ¼ t sea salt
- ½ t crushed red pepper flakes
- ¼ t ground mace
- 1 C golden raisins
- 4 ½ T capers
- 4 T rice vinegar
- ¾ C + 2 T verjus
- ¾ C vermouth
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Micro Basil
Method:
Julienne Squash, saving odd pieces to juice. Add salt, pepper flakes, mace raisins and capers to squash. Juice remaining squash pieces and add to sauce pan with seeds and remaining ingredients. Simmer on low heat for 10 minutes, then strain over squash mix. Finish to order with micro basil.
Fennel Choucroute
Ingredients:
- 10 bulbs fennel, shaved
- 10 leeks, julienne
- 5 onions, julienne
- 12 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 C white wine
- 1.5 cups champagne vinegar
- Sachet-3 T caraway, 1 T juniper berries, 1 T peppercorns, 10 sprigs Thyme
- 2 T sugar
Method:
Sweat fennel, onions, leeks and garlic in grapeseed oil with the sachet until translucent. Deglaze with vinegar and wine and add sugar. Simmer over low heat with parchment lid until liquid has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper.
Citrus- Brown Butter Aioli
Ingredients:
- 3 C standard garlic aioli
- ½ C citrus juice(lemon, lime & orange)
- ¾ C browned milk solids
Method:
Combine ingredients, refrigerate for 2 days.
