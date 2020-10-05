Wiener Schnitzel recipe perfect for Oktoberfest

The Mill at Salt Lake Community College has focused on a program in the pandemic for those who want to be a successful entrepreneur. The Everyday Entrepreneur Program at the college is specifically designed for those who are ready to launch their passion as an entrepreneur.

The program can take students from zero to their new company launch in as little as 12 weeks and can provide up to $8,000 per qualified student for their new business idea. SLCC wants to capitalize on the educated, hard-working visionaries in Utah who have a get-it-done approach to challenges and adversity. That’s why even in a pandemic, Utahns see hope. And they have company. Pastdownturns have produced Airbnb, Disney, Microsoft, Uber, Venmo, and many others. Why can't this pandemic be the start of something great?