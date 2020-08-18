Why you shouldn’t miss Utah Philanthropy Day

Utah Philanthropy Day is Utah’s flagship celebration of philanthropy and volunteerism. For more than 20 years, the event has celebrated Utah’s unparalleled spirit of philanthropy by honoring – through a series of awards – the incredible people who do so much for our community. This year may be the most important moment to honor all the good that people are doing. There are 8 awards in total this year: The 2020 Heroes Award, Philanthropic Leadership Award, Foundation Spirit of Giving Award, Corporate Spirit of Giving Award, Outstanding Young Volunteer Award, Outstanding Volunteer Award, Governor’s Career Humanitarian Leadership Award, Lieutenant Governor’s Public Service Award, and the Heart and Hands Award.

From COVID-19 to the fight for social justice, Utahns have stepped up – and stepped in – in extraordinary ways this year. This is the inspiration for the 2020 Heroes Award. It will honor the courageous frontline workers and unsung heroes who are carrying us through the peaks and troughs of these challenging times. Each award highlights someone different who is doing amazing things in our community.

In honor of these courageous people, there will be a special broadcast on ABC4 Utah on November 16 – in conjunction with National Philanthropy Day. ABC4 Utah has partnered together to recognize some truly remarkable Utahns – and help share the message of working together for the common good.

In addition to celebrating the amazing people in the community, Utah Philanthropy Day helps to advance the tireless work of the Utah Nonprofit Association, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Utah Chapter, and UServeUtah – three organizations are the backbone of their nonprofit community here in Utah.

Award nominations are now open for the 8 awards, including the new 2020 Heroes award. If you know of someone you’d like to nominate – whether that’s a unit of nurses who helped care for you, an essential worker, a volunteer who’s helped from afar – now’s the time!

Check out their website: Utah Philanthropy Day for all the details. Nominations close on Thursday, August 20, and they anticipate a high volume so make sure to get yours submitted soon.

Nominate someone now!

