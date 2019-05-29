Why you shouldn’t leave your keys in the car

Sometimes it is easy to leave your smart key or any kind of key in the car. Brian, Service Manager for Doug Smith Subaru in American Fork joined us with helpful tips when using a smart key.

Number one is to NOT leave your keys in the car! Whenever you approach your car with a smart key everything in the car powers on. It is important to not leave the keys in the car because your car is going to stay powered on. This will make your battery weak and could lead to the car not starting later on.

