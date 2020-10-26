Why you should support Toys for Tots

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The annual Toys For Tots Donation Drive is underway!

We know Halloween is right around the corner, but don’t forget that Christmas is only sixty days away. The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The United States Marine Corps Reserves, Papa Murphy’s, ABC4 Utah, Utah’s CW 30, and MeTV invite you to support Toys for Tots this year. It’s easy, from November 29th until December 20th, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Papa Murphy’s location in Utah, Rock Springs, Evanston, or Elko. Your support of Toys for Tots is Good 4 Utah.

The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. Toy applications are accepted and managed by the Local Marine Toys for Tots Campaign in your area. The Foundation does not have the ability to take toy applications for families and non-profits at the National level. Please contact your Local Marine Toys for Tots Campaign for information on how to apply for assistance.

If you would like to apply for assistance from Marine Toys for Tots this Christmas click here to find the Local Marine Toys for Tots Campaign in your community and visit their local campaign website for details and instructions.

