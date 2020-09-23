Why you should participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Do you know many people are affected by Alzheimer’s? In the United States, more than 5.8 million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, and there are nearly 16 million people providing care for those affected. Here in the state of Utah, there are over 34,000 people living with Alzheimer’s, which accounts for about 10 percent of our senior population over age 65, with more than 159,000 caregivers.

It’s sad to say, but every 65 seconds someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s. At age 65, one in ten people have Alzheimer’s and at age 85, one in three people are affected. More people die annually from Alzheimer’s disease as breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Ronnie Daniel, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Utah Chapter joined Good Things Utah to talk about what they are doing to help people with this debilitating disease. The Alzheimer’s Association is offering virtual education courses for families, caregivers, and the general population. The courses are free and provide a wide range of subjects from how to care for your loved one living with Alzheimer’s during COVID-19, dementia conversations, effective communication strategies, understanding dementia behaviors, and tips about the latest research on ways to reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s.

There is no charge for the courses, but registration is required. The easiest way to register is to simply call their toll-free helpline at 800-272-3900. People can also learn more about the courses by visiting our website at alz.org/Utah.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be happening this fall, however, because of social distancing restrictions, people won’t be gathering in large groups like they normally do. The good news is that the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere! From your own street in your own neighborhood to your favorite trail, you can be involved in the Walk. The Alzheimer’s Association of Utah will be holding 8 events throughout the state and each event will include participation in their virtual Mainstage opening ceremony through the Walk app.

Learn more and to register your team at alz.org/walk.

This story contains sponsored content.