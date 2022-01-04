Why you should never use soap to clean your carpets

(Good Things Utah) – If you have carpet in your home, you may think you know exactly how to clean and maintain it. It seems simple enough: you vacuum, spot treat the smaller stains, and scrub hard on nigger ones. But you might be accidentally making a carpet cleaning mistake that could cause long-term damage to your soft, smooth, and versatile flooring.

To keep your carpet looking fresh and clean, the professionals say to avoid using soap and instead use water, but why?

Carpet cleaning can be a sticky business, but with Zerorez there’s nothing left behind. Jake Stone, the General Manager of Zerorez Salt Lake City joined us in the studio to hare the difference between their no-soap technology and “the other guys” potentially damaging cleaning process.

Unlike their competitors, Zerorez does not use soap to clean, but rather what they call Powered Water. Water is run through an electrolysis process, altering the molecule.

It is slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. Soap can be difficult to rinse out and often leaves a sticky residue on the carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water, leaving nothing behind.

Zerorez also has an exclusive product called MicroSeal. MicroSeal penetrates the fiber to its core and protects it from the inside out from both permanent stains and sun damage. It can be used on nearly any fabric, from carpet to furniture to leather.

Zerorez is currently offering a 3-Room cleaning special: 3 rooms pretreated, cleaned, and Zerorezified for $89.95. Also, get 450 off air duct cleaning. For more information or to schedule a cleaning, visit zerorezsaltlake.com, zerorezdavisweber.com or call (801) 288-9376.

