Why you should go down to Kane County this summer

There is a new walk-in lottery for the Wave (North Coyote Buttes) that was finally restored on June 15th in collaboration with BLM. Only 10 permits are issued per day for this amazing location. Remember, if you don’t win, you haven’t lost. There’s so much more to discover and so many places to visit. There are dozens of Adventure Maps that are great for all activity levels that will help people get out and explore places off the beaten path. They also have some great local guides if you prefer to go with a local expert. Kanab is an authentic, traveler destination with Amazing culinary offerings as well!

Adventure and food go hand in hand. Kanab’s unique food scene is shaped not only by the local produce but also by the locals themselves. There is plenty of cuisines to choose from including French, American, vegan, and more.

