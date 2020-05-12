Why you should enroll in free summer workshops

With social distancing still in play for the upcoming long summer days, Salt Lake Community College has created a menu of FREE non-credit workshops.

Salt Lake Community College is offering more than 30 short workshops, most in the form of free one-to three-hour webinars, WebEx, Zoom, and online sessions and video conferences. These workshops are about improving peoples’ lives and keeping people connected during these challenging times. Workshop subjects range from saving energy at home, being mindful in a time of crisis, and other self-help areas to learning about HTML coding, how-to video conference with family and friends, genealogy, and job-related topics like starting a business or building your brand through social media.

Anyone can register for and take these workshops: Registration starts on May 4, the workshops run May 18 – July 16. Salt Lake Community College wants people who are curious, bored, stir-crazy to take some time and explore their many options. And you’ve never been to college, here’s your chance to get a glimpse into SLCC.

To find out more visit Salt Lake Community College.

