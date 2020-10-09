Why you should consider a career in real estate

Have you ever considered a career in real estate? If so, CENTURY 21 Everest is your company. They are committed to delivering results that exceed expectations, including yours. They have a talented team of over 1,000 real estate sales professionals who are ready to serve in 14 office locations throughout Utah and California. They’re on a mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences and stand ready to help you achieve your real estate dreams and goals, whether you are looking to buy or sell a home, or build an exciting career in real estate.

CENTURY 21 Everest Utah opened its doors in Utah in 2009 at a time when many brokerages were closing their doors. While real estate nationally was in decline, sales production at Everest soared. In 2011, Everest affiliated with CENTURY 21, and in 2013 its flagship Union Park office became the # l office in the USA for units sold and GCI. In 2014, they reached the pinnacle of #l office in the world for units sold and GCI – out of nearly 7,000 CENTURY 21 offices worldwide. They continue to hold this distinction.

If you want to be part of the CENTURY 21 Everest team then you have to be ready to help people, work hard, and always be friendly. Many real estate agents gain great satisfaction in knowing they helped people through major times in their lives. From that new couple buying a first home to a family purchasing an awesome vacation home for skiing, CENTURY 21 Everest real estate agents get to help people through each stage in their lives and truly be part of a community.

If you get easily bored in an office doing the same exact thing every day you will not have that problem in working with C21 Everest. If you can adapt to change, embrace new trends, and like the challenge of different markets, real estate in Utah will offer versatility in a work environment that you crave.

To find out more about becoming an agent with C21 Everest email careers@C21Everest.com, call (801) 449-3000, or visit C21 Everest now.

This story contains sponsored content.