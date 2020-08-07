Why you need to visit Palette Bakery

The focus of this Cedar City bakery is artisan desserts and ice cream. Its creations come from scratch which please and satisfy everyone. It offers the community with what they love, home-style foods, like cheesecakes, cakes and everything made in-house, including the 32 flavors of ice cream.

Deena got to join the owner, JaNell Wood, to make a fantastic Creme-Brulee Cheesecake.

To see more desserts and items from the official cake and ice cream provider of SUU athletics, visit PaletteBakeShop.com

Palette Bakery

255 N. Main Street Cedar City, UT