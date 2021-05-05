Why you need to try the Carne Asada burrito at Cafe Sabor

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Cafe Sabor is a restaurant in Utah serving up traditional Mexican cuisine made with fresh ingredients. Their Carne Asada Burrito might be the best thing on the menu and it’s a must-order. This two-hands-needed dish will never lack flavor, the proof is not in the pudding this time, but the burrito. The Carne Asada burrito is every food lover’s dream and you would be wise not to miss out on this one in St. George.

The other thing that everyone talks about? – The incredible salsa. It’s not for the faint-hearted. The salsa is so good you might want to ask for a side to pour over your entree. Their salsa truly has a kick and it is very delicious. The best part is the chips and salsa are complimentary and taste homemade. They also come hot upon delivery and you can tell just how fresh the food is.

Even if you’re not the biggest fan of Mexican food, the homemade tastes, huge selection of beer and liquor, and delicious chips and salsa might just win you over.

This story contains sponsored content.