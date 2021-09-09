Why you need to eat at U Club during your next Utah football game

(GTU) – If you’ve been to a University of Utah football game recently you have a pretty good idea of what’s on offer in terms of food.

With a short hike up or down the stairs, you can easily access classic stadium hotdogs, pretzels/nachos with cheese, burgers, candy, and the occasional Dip and Dots – for those of us with a sweet tooth. Cheap treats like these are tailor-made to satisfy your game-time cravings and they succeed at doing it. But let’s admit it, stadium food can leave you feeling bloated, and eating the same thing every game just gets old, quick.

In a bid to bring upscale game day dining to the glorious home of Rocky Mountain football, the University of Utah introduced a new food option with arguably the best view and food in the house.

Great food is an integral part of the game-day experience, and the U Club offers winning snacks, incredible meals, and refreshing beverages.

The U Clubs’ talented team of chefs made a Potato Gnocchi recipe live on Good Things Utah and it smelled and tasted incredible. In addition to days when the Utes take the field at the stadium, the U Club will be a spot for fine dining and networking, with events such as wine tastings and chef’s table meals scattered throughout the calendar.

Located in the Ken Garff Performance Zone in the south end zone, the U Club is the ideal place for celebrating the University of Utah football season. On game day it will without a doubt be one of the most exciting places to be, delivering the level of excitement and energy that comes from being situated in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

When it’s time to unwind, the U Club will have you covered, with comfortable lounge spaces including an expansive outdoor patio that overlooks the stadium. Beyond the amenities, the aesthetics, and the observable benefits, it will be the intangibles that complete the club experience.

The sense of belonging, the way the staff anticipates every need and want, the way other members act and socialize, not to mention the enduring friendships that will be established along the way. These are the attributes that will make U Club your home away from home and your office away from the office.

The U Club will offer members a unique and exciting experience to connect with Utes fans, faculty, alumni, and the Salt Lake City community. If you want to become a member, mention ‘Good Things Utah’ and receive 50% OFF your initial fee. Go to U Club or call 801-587-9328 now.

This story contains sponsored content.