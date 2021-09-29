Why you need to check your roof before winter hits

(GTU) – As winter sets in and wet weather arrives in full, it’s important to have your roof inspected for any potential leaks, cracks, or damaged areas. Going into Utah’s winter season, you can ensure that your home stays dry, safe, and most importantly, comfortable.

Roofing experts recommend that homeowners get two inspections per year, one in fall and one in spring, and they will usually provide these inspections free of charge. Roofing companies like, Legacy Roofing, which was voted best business of the year by Davis County Chamber of Commerce, have some of the most lenient finance programs available and best rates for repair to replacement.

Legacy Roofing offers up to 25 years at .99% interest and deferred interest programs to finance any roof and roof or solar project, making it very simple to get the necessary home to remodel work done now. The company pulls all necessary permits, schedules the mandatory city inspections, and also works with insurance for repair or replacement of your roof. They take care of everything for you so that way you don’t have to worry!

They also offer traditional solar power and battery backup systems for customers who want autonomous power – for those who want to be fully off-grid.

If you need something done to your roof, whether you want a new one installed or even if you want a solar roof, Legacy Roofing is your company. Headquartered in Clearfield, they also have offices in Sandy, Bountiful, Kaysville, Ogden and Brigham, and will soon be opening Utah County and Salt Lake offices as well. They truly serve the entire Wasatch Front!

Legacy Roofing installs 50-year architectural shingles with a 50-year replacement warranty on the whole system. Find out more now by calling 385-424-1555 or get a free estimate.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.