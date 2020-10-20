Why you need an oil diffuser

Did you know that an essential oil diffuser is simple to use, can be placed anywhere throughout your house, and makes it smell genuinely amazing? Put it in a place where you relax and it will bring you a variety of health benefits too. When you diffuse oils they’re turned into a very fine vapor. When mixed with water that mists into the air and is then inhaled. You can enjoy uplifting aromas and the benefits of essential oils easily by getting a diffuser. Today, doTERRA launched two brand new diffusers.

To use a diffuser, just fill it with water and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil or mix a few together to make a new blend. If you follow doTERRA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest, you will find so many fun diffuser blends to create scents for each season.

The Dawn Aroma-Humidifier is designed to create the ultimate level of comfort in any room. Its smart sleep mode maintains ideal humidity levels throughout the night, helping create the perfect environment for a good night’s sleep. Many humidifiers explicitly say not to use essential oils in the water tank, well with this new diffuser now you can. It’s especially helpful during this time of year because Utah is a big dry desert. This diffuser has such a large water tank and it can run for a very long time.

The other new diffuser, the Roam Diffuser, is a wireless diffuser that will ROAM where you do. You can take this one throughout the house as you get ready in the morning, making everywhere you go smell fresh and clean. It is such an easy way to take the benefits of essential oils with me throughout my house.

This story contains sponsored content.