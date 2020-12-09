Why we’re going nuts over these delicious donuts

When that donut craving hits do you know where to go besides your local grocery store or gas station? You’ll be in good hands at Donut Boy in West Valley. They have unique gourmet donuts to satisfy anyone’s strange or exact cravings. From Oreo-topped and cream cheese stuffed donuts to maple bars with bacon, you’ll find something you’ll love at this small family donut shop.

Their donuts are well priced and there are so many options to choose from. You can bite into a key lime pie, get the crunch of M&M’s, or if you’re feeling a lack of creative spark you can just enjoy a basic one—they’re delicious too. Either way, all of their donuts come packed with flavor and love. Donut Boy has been in business for 5 years, with a goal of delivering exceptional donut quality with a large variety of flavors. For example, Donut Boy has two types of maple bars—one with traditional maple glaze frosting and another with creamy maple frosting.

If you need a sweet bite in the morning to go with your coffee or you want to surprise your coworkers or family with a treat, make sure to visit Donut Boy as soon as they open. They sell out quickly! Visit Donut Boy for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.