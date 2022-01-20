Why was Surae hooked up to an IV in our studio?

(Good Things Utah) – Our Los Angeles producer friend, Debbie Durkin, loves working with healthy, sustainable brands, especially during this time of the pandemic that has affected our lives, the economy, and nearly every corner of the globe. Drip Hydration Utah is one of her favorite health services.

Drip Hydration is a mobile IV therapy company that brings IV treatments directly to you, wherever you are. Today on the show, Surae received the Super Immune Boost IV that is done in the comfort of your home. Drip Hydration Utah mobile medical offers IV vitamin infusions to repair, rehydrate and renew.

Mobile IV Therapy

Wellness starts with a body that is in balance. Drip Hydration Utah uses proprietary IV infusion blends that are loaded with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants designed to promote whole-body health. Some of the many benefits include:

Increase Energy

Boost Immunity

Cleanse & Detox

Instant Hydration

Immediate Results

100% Vitamin Absorption

What kind of treatment did Surae recieve?

Super Immune Boost IV is the ideal combination of vitamins to support your natural immune system. Protecting you from a cellular level. Illness occurs when there is an imbalance in your body’s natural defense system.

This happens when there is a depletion of the essential vitamins and antioxidants your body requires to fight viruses, infections, and produce energy. Their Super Immune Boost IV will help replenish these deficiencies and restore balance to your body. Thus, ideally, returning your immune system back to homeostasis.

Your body needs a baseline of fluids just to clear out toxins and keep your organs functioning. During an illness, your body requires even more fluids to mount an immune response and maintain a higher metabolism. Drip Hydration’s Super Immune Boost IV treatments provide your body with the vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration that you need to fight off that pesky cold.

High Dose Vitamin C: Essential for Immune Support

B Vitamins: aid in energy production, increase metabolism, antioxidant, stress relief

Glutathione: Powerful antioxidant, Anti-aging, Immune Boost

Zinc: helps aid the healing process, Immune Boost, Skin hydration & protection.

Other Services

Vitamin D Injections

Drip Hydration Utah also delivers vitamin D tests to you, a convenient, accurate way to measure vitamin D deficiency, allowing you to adjust and feel your best.

Vitamin D deficiency is very common in the US, affecting over 40% of the population. A deficiency in vitamin D can lead to frequent short-term illnesses and long-term chronic diseases. If you are uncertain whether or not you have a deficiency in this vitamin, you can benefit from vitamin D testing.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that your body does not produce on its own. Vitamin D plays a role in many of your body’s systems, particularly in calcium absorption, cell growth and development, immune function, cardiovascular health, metabolic processes, regulating inflammation, and more.

Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to:

Cardiovascular disease

Osteoporosis

Cancer

Hypertension

Diabetes

Muscle weakness

Weakened immune system

Low energy levels

Depression

At-home Covid testing

They offer at-home Covid-19 testing for individuals and families, as well as onsite testing for businesses and corporations. They provide fast and safe Covid-19 nasal swab RT-PCR tests and rapid antigen tests in your home. Their tests are administered by registered nurses and all treatments are administered by registered nurses.

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly amongst our community, it’s clear it’s more resistant to vaccines and some antibody treatments. Help increase your protection with RAPID testing, and by boosting your natural immune system!

Get more information about Drip Hydration Utah

Drip Hydration offers direct-to-customer solutions for individuals who desire the benefits of IV therapy and the convenience of home, hotel, or office delivery. Their treatments are on-demand to fit into your lifestyle whether you’re a competitive athlete, a high-performing businessperson, feeling under the weather, or want to improve your overall wellness.

Visit their website or book a service now.

