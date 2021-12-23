Why wait to improve your hearing?

(Good Things Utah) – My Hearing Centers is looking for 100 people with problems hearing to take part in the 30 Day Challenge and evaluate the newly released, Signia Active X.

Signia Active X is a game-changing hearing device designed to keep up you’re your active lifestyle. These devices combine iconic, user-friendly designs with audiological high-tech. Signia Active Pro combines iconic user-friendly design similar to premium consumer earbuds with audiological high-tech. This includes Signia Xperience YourSound technology for enhanced speech understanding in noise, Bluetooth connectivity, portable Li-ion rechargeability, and the self-service convenience of the Signia Assistant.

Features include:

YourSound technology for enhanced speech understanding in noise and personally tailored sound

Automatic Situation Detection for reduced listening effort

Portable Rechargeability for easy travel

Bluetooth Connectivity so you can enjoy phone calls, music, and TV, right to your hearing aids.

Visit the My Hearing Centers location nearest you, and ask one of the hearing specialists about how Signia Active Pro can fit into your life.

Hearing consultations will be performed at no charge for all qualified callers. Participants will try new hearing aids risk-free for 30 days. Submit your information and My Hearing Centers will reach out to you to schedule your appointment.

My Hearing Centers is comprised of seasoned industry professionals. Despite their growth, My Hearing Centers recognize that they must maintain the local touch in each of their offices. Their local caregivers are dedicated, career hearing care providers who care deeply about the changes they bring to their patients.

Visit My Hearing Centers now for more information.

