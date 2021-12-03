Why visiting a museum with your family is the best thing you do this Christmas

(Good Things Utah) – Deena Manzanares visited Utah’s premier children’s museum for a look at the new exhibits, activities, and opportunities waiting to be discovered in every corner of one of Salt Lake City’s most treasured museums. This Christmas season is the best time of year to see all the fun seasonal exhibits and activities.

Discovery Gateway’s programs and exhibits are designed to address the many ways that children learn, as well as to help parents understand and support their children’s development. Their engaging and interactive activities inspire creative play and learning, and fun for the entire family. Inspire children of all ages and abilities to imagine, discover and connect with their world to make a difference.

The atrium project includes a colorful floor mural depicting Utah’s seasons and water cycle designed by local artist Zac Campbell, musical piano stairs that play notes when climbed, clouds that illuminate and change colors when you pass by designed by Red Flower Studio, and a space for photo opportunities for the enjoyment of children and adults alike.

The museum just opened a brand new gift shop, house exhibit, mural section, nursing room, and lower atrium. They also want to remind parents the museum is a wonderful place to host super fun birthday parties.

It is never too early to introduce your child to the transformative experiences museums offer. Instill in your child art, nature, and science at an early age and develop a curious mind for life.

Find out more at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum now.

This story contains sponsored content.