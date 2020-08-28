Why Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers are coming together on October 6th

The Utah Rural Summit is the premier rural summit with a rich history of convening Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers to influence the economic viability of rural Utah. Hosted in Cedar City on Southern Utah University’s campus, the summit provides the ideal platform where partnerships will discuss some of the most influential topics impacting rural Utah.

The theme for this year’s summit is ‘resilience.’ It’s all about the ability to overcome challenges and to show a sense of toughness. The summit is a blend of educators, industry leaders, and government representatives, representing the best group of people to tackle some of Utah’s toughest challenges. The summit will be held on Oct. 6 with an opening night reception at Cedar City Airport. If you would like to attend register today at suu.edu/URS.

In addition to this year’s Utah Rural Summit in Cedar City, those who sign up for the conference will have access to five pre-conference virtual symposium broadcasts with leading innovators and decision-makers in the state of Utah.

Registration is now open for the 33rd Annual Utah Rural Summit! – Register now!

This story contains sponsored content.