Why Utah’s restaurant industry is full of career opportunities

Patrons and customers are coming back after over a year of closing. The Utah Restaurant Association is very optimistic about the industry’s future.

Melva Sine, President and CEO of URA, says it is “the industry of opportunity. No one rises faster, can start out as a clerk and end up managing within 6 months to a year…now is the time to enjoy that benefit in the restaurant industry.”

Opportunity for quick advancement exists in programs like the high school ProStart Program for 11th and 12th graders. They receive certification and training to enter the workforce and many restaurants use them to fuel their employment pipeline. For example, the ServSafe Manger Certification Safety Training classes taught every Wednesday, and Spanish language classes taught on the first Saturday of the month. Register for classes at UtahRestaurantAssociation.org

Training high school students through ProStart, an industry-created school to career program

This year is a special year to celebrate those who were so resilient and creative through the pandemic shut downs. Utah Restaurant Association’s Industry is holding their annual Awards Gala June 30th at The Grand Hall at Union Pacific at The Gateway Mall, from 6:30 – 8:30pm.

You can purchase tickets and sponsorship opportunities available by visiting UtahRestaurantAssociation.org or e-mailing info@UtahRestaurantAssociation.org

