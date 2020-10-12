Why Utah has some of the lowest mammogram screening rates in the country

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remember the importance of screening and early detection and to recognize those who have lost their lives to this cancer.

Thanks to efforts behind regular screenings there are fewer deaths, yet Utah continues to have some of the lowest mammogram screening rates in the country.

In the United States there is a one in eight chance a woman will be diagnosed with breast cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women. However, Utah’s rate of women who undergo an annual mammogram screening is one of the lowest in the nation.

“Annual screenings have proven to be the most effective way of catching breast cancer early,” said Brett Parkinson, MD, medical director of Breast Imaging for Intermountain Healthcare. “And the earlier the cancer is detected the better the odds treatment will be effective.”

According a study by the American Cancer Society, deaths from breast cancer in the United States dropped by 40 percent between 1989 and 2017. That equates to 375,000 deaths avoided over the 28-year period.

“During my career it’s been incredible to watch our efforts behind mammograms and early detection show real results in saving people’s lives,” said Dr. Parkinson. “Even with all of our technology advancements the biggest step is – getting women in for their screenings.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Intermountain caregivers are taking several steps to ensure patients are safe when they come in for their screenings.

All patients at Intermountain breast imaging centers are required to wear a mask and be seated in waiting rooms to ensure proper social distancing. Appointments have been scheduled with more time between patients, so caregivers can do a top to bottom disinfecting of every room between patients.

“Even though we took a break during the pandemic, breast cancer doesn’t,” said Dr. Parkinson. “We can’t have women waiting a year for their next screening because if there is cancer it can get out of control in that time.”

To help make sure screening is convenient for women there are several Intermountain facilities that have extended hours to fit the need. The Intermountain Breast Care Center at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray is doing Saturday screenings for patients who don’t have time during the week.

Intermountain also has the use of two mobile mammogram units which can be deployed around the state to make screenings more convenient, especially in underserved areas.

To schedule a mammogram, call 801-507-7840, or visit Intermountain Mammogram.

