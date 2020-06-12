Why tummy tucks are a thing of the past

Symphony Medical Spa joined Good Things Utah today to talk about warm sculpting. A non-invasive fat reduction treatment that addresses stubborn fat. Using a certain wavelength of the laser, it removes fat over the course of 12-weeks. Unlike Cold Sculpting, it destroys the fat cells through warmth. It takes about 25-minutes and results in the loss of about 25% of the fat from a single area. It is, however, recommended that patients get treated at least twice, typically resulting in approximately 41% of fat loss. It is anticipated that the full results are visible after 12 weeks of treatment. Being non-invasive, it also offers no downtime with no pain.

Good Things Utah’s own, Surae Chinn had a treatment recently and she is ecstatic with the results.

