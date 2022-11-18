SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — In uncertain times, many choose to go back to school. The best investment is an investment in yourself. Nursing is an in-demand occupation that is extremely rewarding personally, professionally, and financially. You make a great living helping people.

Joyce University, formerly known as Ameritech, has served Utah since 1979. They’re known for nursing education, with programs designed to help students enter the nursing profession as quickly as possible.

For career changers looking to become registered nurses, they have 4 very popular programs:

If you’re new to college, the school offers Associate and Bachelor in Nursing programs where you can graduate in as little as 20 months.

If you have a degree in a non-nursing field, they offer an accelerated Bachelor of Science and a Direct Entry Master’s that build on your previous degree to help you enter the Nursing profession in under 2 years.

Their programs don’t have prerequisites, so you don’t have to spend years completing additional coursework before beginning.

The university has students of all ages and backgrounds from students directly out of high school to students in their 50s or older.

They’ve had CNAs, businesspeople, and even attorneys go through the program, so when you choose to attend Joyce, you’ll get to engage with students of all life experiences.

Joyce University has thousands of nurse alumni working in Utah and beyond, so if you’ve any time in a healthcare facility in our state, you’ve likely engaged with a Joyce nurse.

If you want to pursue a career in healthcare but aren’t quite sure about nursing, they also offer an exceptional Occupational Therapy Assistant program and just launched a Respiratory Care program.

For more information about Joyce University and its nursing programs, visit joyce.edu.

**This segment contains sponsored content