SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Looking for a change in scenery this winter season? With all the snowy weather, cold temps, and gloomy skies coming to town, we don’t blame you. If an ‘oasis in the storm’ is what you seek, look no further than Hoodoo Moab — part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Take time to relax amongst the red rock surroundings of Moab in a stunning hotel setting like no other. Opened for approximately 3 years now, Hoodoo Moab offers its guests the only 4 Diamond experience in the area. Now adorned to fit the festivities of the holidays, these hotel stays are a wonderful way to escape the cold Utah winters.

Located just a block from Main Street and 10 minutes away from Arches National Park, the acclaimed hotel makes it easy for guests to both explore and recharge. It’s also complete with deluxe hotel features like a heated outdoor pool, full-service spa, on-site restaurant, and more.

From now through next February, make the most of your vacation for just $130-$160 a night at Hoodoo Moab. “We love to take care of our guests, so you’re going to get the best service possible for those rates,” says Mickell Smith with Hoodoo Moab.

To learn more and book your stay, visit them online by clicking the link here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content