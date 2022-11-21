SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) – When you need a nice night out, turn your sights to Ballet West! Salt Lake City is home to America’s first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker, created by William Christensen (Mr. C). Tchaikovsky’s moving score, magical costumes, and fairytale sets combine to create one of the most visually stunning productions of The Nutcracker in the world today.

The Nutcracker is a historic, month-long production that involves a ton of moving pieces and people! Just over 300 children will be part of the first and longest-running American production of The Nutcracker, with 76 children in every performance.

Ballet West Artistic Director, Adam Sklute, said, “Each year, hundreds of children from multiple states around the Intermountain Region audition for the opportunity to perform in Ballet West’s The Nutcracker. Being selected for the coveted roles in the production is an honor and has become a tradition for generations of families.”

Speaking of moving pieces, when it comes to installing the flooring in the Capitol Theatre for productions, this requires a 53-foot semi-truck loaded up with all of the floor pieces. Installing it takes an hour with 12 people! Next to the flooring is the dancer’s biggest piece to their puzzle — shoes. Each pair of ballet shoes is dyed to match the dancer’s skin tone and all of the shoe ribbons are dyed to match their skin tone, with various types of ribbon depending on the feel and stretchiness a dancer prefers. Every dancer sews on their own shoe ribbon!

Fun fact: dancers can go through a single pair in one show depending on how hard the role is!

This holiday season won’t be complete without YOU! The Nutcracker will be performed at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City from December 2nd through the 24th. Tickets start at just $30 and can be purchased at BalletWest.org.

