June’s Southern Table

One such local restaurant is June’s Southern Table, who relies on food delivery operating out of a ghost kitchen. Owner and operator Christine grew up in southern Louisiana and named her restaurant after her grandmother, June. She was on set today and graciously shared her recipe with us.

Chicken and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya

Ingredients

Yellow Onion 1 Cup

Green Bell Pepper 1 Cup

Celery 1 Cup

Chicken Bone Broth Stock 2 Cups

Diced Chicken Breast 1 lb

Diced Chicken Thighs 1 lb

Andouille Sausage 1lb

Original Rotel Tomatoes 2 10oz Cans

Tabasco 2 Tablespoons

June’s Southern Table Blackening Season 1 Tablespoon

Canola Oil 2 Tablespoons

Green Onions 1/4 cup for garnish

Garlic 1 Tablespoon1 Cup Long Grain White Rick

Cook 1 cup of rice and place aside.

Instructions

Mix Chicken Breast, Chicken Thighs, and Andouille Sausage with 1 tablespoon of oil and June’s Southern Table Blackening Season in a large bowl until all meat is covered in the seasoning.

Heat remaining oil in a Dutch oven over medium high heat.

When oil is hot and glistening add the meat mixture and brown.

Once meat is browned add the onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic.

Let the vegetables cook down with the meat around 3 minutes.

Add the Rotel tomatoes, Tabasco sauce and chicken stock.

Stir and allow the mixture to cook down and liquid reduces to half.

When the jambalaya mixture is done start mixing in the cooked rice to a desired consistency of rice and meat.

Plate, Garnish with green onions and enjoy.

