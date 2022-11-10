SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — We’re at the cusp of ski and snowboard season here in Utah, which means NOW is the best time if you want to finally learn to hit the slopes. For all interested learners, the award-winning Learn & Earn program by Snowbasin is the ultimate way for first-timers to discover a new passion for snow sports.

What makes this one of the best programs in the country for beginners to learn skiing and snowboarding? Trained and experienced instructors are a top priority at Snowbasin, giving students a friendly and encouraging environment with step-by-step lessons.

The team at Snowbasin also understands that progression can be intimidating, which is why the Learn & Earn program runs for 3 years to ensure students are improving at an appropriate and comfortable pace.

This program includes season passes and progresses as follows:

YEAR ONE: Learn & Earn Three lessons One seasonal rental package Season pass after instruction

YEAR TWO: Learn, Earn & Return Three lessons Seasonal rental package to OWN Season pass

YEAR THREE: Learn & Earn Graduate One all-day private lesson for adults One 3-hour private lesson for youth Season pass



Snowbasin offers a variety of instructional programs for learners of all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for a season-long program, weekend refresher, or private lesson — there are qualified instructors ready and waiting to help you make the most of winter.

This deal always sells out before the start of the ski season, so learners are encouraged to sign up early. To learn more and secure your Learn & Earn pass, visit them online at Snowbasin.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content