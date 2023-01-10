SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, our carpets and floors at home might need a good cleaning to set the new year off right. But if you’ve noticed that regular detergent is starting to make your floors look dirty and/or feel crunchy, it’s officially time to consider a better clean from our friends at Zerorez.

According to Jake from Zerorez, the traditional household soaps and chemical detergents that we use on our floors are binding to dirt particles and, rather than being pulled out, are setting up shop in the carpet fibers as they continue to build up over time.

Using their patented Zr Clean process, the experts at Zerorez can penetrate deep into floors and some furniture to absorb all the unwanted dirt without leaving anything behind. And rather than using harsh chemicals, this process uses only electrolyzed water to give a deep clean and speed up the drying process.

There are various surfaces that these experts can help clean including:

Carpets

Tile

Area Rugs

Upholstery

Hardwood

Granite

Mattresses

Air Ducts

For a limited time, clients can receive 3 rooms of carpet cleaning for only $89.95. To learn more and schedule services, go online to ZerorezSaltLake.com or ZerorezDavisWeber.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content