(Good Things Utah) Coming up from September 17th to 18th, Festa Italiana SLC is set to give our community a healthy dose of Italian culture. Visitors will have the chance to explore Italy through a variety of entertainment, arts, and of course, food.

All the festivities will be hosted in The Gateway at 18 N Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City. Admission to the event is FREE, with proceeds from Festa Italiana helping to support local and national non-profit charitable organizations supported by the Italian-American Civic League of Utah.

Visitors will find an offering of delicious Italian cuisine from over 15 authentic Italian restaurants from around the state. Of this tasteful variety of eateries, one of the most anticipated to join the roster this year is Pizzeria Tasso.

Located in Holladay, this pizzeria has quickly grown in popularity for its authentic feast of flavors. Using only the freshest ingredients — including flour imported from Italy — Pizzeria Tasso has managed to create a wholesome menu of pizzas like the classic Margherita Pizza, Marinara Pizza, and other Italian appetizers like Garlic Cheese Sticks and Bruschetta.

Fans of Pizzeria Tasso can take the experience home, too, with an assortment of Frozen Pizzas — each made from the same ingredients found in-house.

To learn more and browse the menu, go online to PizzeriaTasso.com.

In this week’s episode of Taste Utah, Katy visited Pizzeria Tasso to get a sample of the experience. Watch a new episode every Sunday at 9:30 AM or see more restaurants by going to TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content