Why the Utah Food Bank needs your help

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The Utah Food Bank will host the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive from October 15th – January 15th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months. They need your help!

A great way to help is through their Virtual Food Drive, which allows you to fill a virtual shopping cart with their most needed items and take advantage of their incredible purchasing power…all without having to visit a store! If you don’t feel like doing it virtually and have some extra food lying around the pantry, they will take your nonperishable donations too. You can drop them off at Harmons locations statewide, or at Riverton Chevrolet. You can also drop food off at the Salt Lake or St. George warehouses, or your nearest pantry.

There has been a large increase in need since the pandemic began, and Utah is noticing an uptick again as the holidays approach. This forecasts that things are still very uncertain for thousands of Utah families. Last year, Utah Food Bank distributed 52.9 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of over 44.1 million meals for Utahns in need. Utah Food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 203 emergency food pantries and agencies.

People can participate in the Holiday Food & Fund Drive by donating food or money. You can also register for a food and fund drive, participate in community events that benefit the foundation, fill a virtual gift bag online, or simply donate financially.

Visit Utah Food Bank for all the ways you can help.

This story contains sponsored content.