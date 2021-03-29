Why the first major update to asthma guidelines since 2007 is a big deal

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

In December 2020, The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) released the first major update to asthma guidelines since 2007. Now is a perfect time to schedule an appointment with your doctor if your asthma is not well controlled.

This is the first major update to the way we treat asthma in the United States in 13 years. The majority of the changes are not related to new medications, but instead a better understanding of how to use standard asthma medications to in some cases, dramatically improve patient outcomes. The new guidelines do not change asthma management for everyone, and if a patient’s asthma is well controlled, there may be no need to change their asthma management plans.

The guidelines also briefly discuss a new category of medications called “biologics” that have substantially improved asthma care for patients with asthma that cannot be controlled with standard asthma medications.

Now is a perfect time to schedule an appointment with your asthma doctor if you have asthma and it is not optimally controlled (e.g. frequent asthma symptoms, frequent use of rescue inhaler, night-time symptoms, need for oral steroid medications).

