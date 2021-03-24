Why the COVID-19 vaccine is an important step to get our lives back

Every Utahn who is able to should get vaccinated for COVID-19. If as many people as possible get vaccinated and we continue to follow health recommendations, we will win this fight against this virus.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe. Data from clinical trials showed the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19. No steps are being skipped during the clinical trial and data review process for COVID-19 vaccines. Safety is a top priority. No matter how quickly COVID-19 vaccines are developed, they are being held to the same standards as other vaccines to make sure they are safe.

The known and potential benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine must outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine for use under what is known as an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain any part of the virus, so it can’t cause you to get COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines protect you from the virus. You may get side effects after you get vaccinated, like a sore arm or fever. These are normal and common.

Please visit Coronavirus Vaccine Utah for the latest information about who is eligible for vaccines and where you can make an appointment.

