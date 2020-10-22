Why Stucki Farms is St George’s finest new addition

Stucki Farms is Southern Utah’s Premier Master Planned Community and is located in beautiful Washington City, encompassing just under 600 acres. It is a gorgeous community with lovely homes, vacation rentals, and cottages equipped with resort-esque amenities. Stucki Farms is located close to the Utah Highway 7 Interchange making groceries, schools, and other utilities within a 10-minute drive. This clean, quiet, and family-friendly community is shaping up to be one of Saint George’s finest new additions. Here is what you can expect to find at Stucki Farms.

Model Homes & Vacation Rentals

The 7-acre amenity area at Stucki Farms is coming to completion and includes the Farmhouse Welcome Center, Barn Event Center, and a resort-style pool for residents to enjoy year-round. There’s a lap pool, a lazy river complete with waterfall to glide under, an exciting rock side, and a large swimming pool complete with a spacious wading shelf and seats. To top it all off there’s also a large hot tub. Pool hours are currently 10 am – 10 pm so everyone can enjoy the facilities once the sun has gone down. And don’t forget about the miniature golf! The Resort at Stucki Farms has a professionally constructed and designed 18-hole miniature golf course called, “Karl’s Kourse.” This course is challenging but fun for the whole family and is currently open. Take a look at the Golf course and pool for yourself.

Resort Style Pool at Stucki Farms

Southern Utah’s Best Minature Golf Course

When everything is finished, Stucki Farms will cover almost 600 acres and feature 25 unique villages, including the Homesteads, the Cottages, and the Crossroads. The creators of Stucki Farms were sure to leave no necessity unchecked, so they dedicated 140 acres of the community to be used as outdoor open areas so that families would have plenty of opportunities to make memories together outside their homes.

Stucki Farms is located just 12 minutes from the town of St George, so there are plenty of opportunities for shopping and dining. Also, parents will be glad to hear that there are several schools in the area from Majestic Fields Elementary to Desert Hills High. The community is also in the middle of a hub for outdoor recreation; people can hike through the hills of Zion National Park, spot a desert tortoise in the Red Cliffs Nature Reservation, or road trip out to the Grand Canyon.

No matter your reason for coming out to Washington City, Utah, Stucki Farms can be “a great place to come home to.” Stucki Farms in Washington City may be one of the best-kept secrets of Southern Utah so don’t miss out on it. Make sure you attend the Harvest Festival starting tomorrow night and going through to Sunday. They’ll have a Trick or Treat Street and starting at 6pm on October 23rd, they’ll have lawn games, pumpkin carving contests, a famous Magician, and lots more. Make sure you come to The Farmhouse at Stucki Farms this weekend.

This story contains sponsored content.