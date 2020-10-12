Why Southern Utah University dropped the ACT/SAT requirement

At Southern Utah University, students are so much more than a test score or a number. Good Things Utah headed down to the campus in Southern Utah to learn why they’ve doubled their growth in just one year. What has led Southern Utah University to be so successful?

Part of the growth and exceptional experience provided at SUU is due to something called ‘The Nest.’ It’s SUU’s student help center created to answer any questions students may have. The Nest points students in the right direction gives advice, and provides a safe place to do homework, relax, and seek additional resources for all their schooling needs. It’s a one-stop-shop for every student. SUU also offers personal peer-mentors to each first-year student at SUU.

Assistant Coaches for Excellence & Success, or ACES, are available to guide students through every step of the way from now until graduation. As upper-class students, ACES have survived the challenges associated with the first year and can be wonderful support by providing students with relevant resources, connections, and helpful tips on how to succeed as a student at SUU, both inside and outside the classroom.

SUU has also become the first public university in Utah to drop ACT/SAT requirement for admissions and Scholarships. Southern Utah University has dropped the ACT/SAT requirement for both the admissions process and made it optional for merit-based scholarships beginning with the 2021-2022 academic year. This permanent change was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to stand as an effort to offer equitable access to both admissions and scholarships for a larger number of students.

