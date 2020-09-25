Why should I get a vaccination?

This year’s COVID-19 pandemic has shaken our nation and of the many lessons we’ve learned as a result of this public health crisis, one of the most impactful is the importance of immunizations and vaccinations. Going into the winter, here are a few reasons why you should get a vaccination:

In the U.S., vaccines have greatly reduced or eliminated many infectious diseases that once routinely killed or harmed infants, children, or adults. However, the viruses and bacteria that cause these diseases have not gone way, so you can still get these diseases if you aren’t vaccinated. You may be at risk for serious diseases. You can protect yourself and loved ones from disease. Vaccines lower your chance of spreading disease. You can’t afford to get sick

Unfortunately, many adults are under the mistaken impression that vaccinations are not needed for themselves or their children or are concerned about side effects.

In part due to COVID-19, 30 percent of Americans said they are now more likely to get a flu vaccine this year. OptumCare Utah Is making it very convenient this year to get a flu shot.

On Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 am-3 pm, OptumCare Utah is providing FREE flu shots to adults 65 and over while supplies last at Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe Street in Sandy. No appointment necessary and you won’t even have to get out of your car.

Call 1-866-5628 for more information TTY711. Or visit our Facebook events page at myOptum.

