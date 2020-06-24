Why robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery costs less?

Did you know an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis? The St George Surgical Center is now performing specialized knee surgery with the assistance of robots.

Gregory J Hicken MD FAAOS (Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons) joined Nicea DeGearing on ABC4 today to discuss the exciting option that is now available in Southern Utah – Robotic joint replacement.

Robotic joint replacement is now available in Southern Utah at the St George Surgical Center using the revolutionary Smith & Nephew Navio robotic system. The knee and hip joints available are the Verilast bearing surface technology featuring the lowest wear of any artificial joint surface, with a life expectancy of up to 30 years. Outpatient joint replacement is the wave of the future and reduces overall costs and infection risks for the appropriate candidates.

The robotic system works in conjunction with the surgeon’s hands to achieve precise positioning of the knee implant. Using the Navio robotic-assisted handpiece enables your Navio-certified, board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeon to plan the surgery accurately intraoperatively, position the implants, and reduce the risk of errors during the procedure while decreasing the length of time it takes for you to recover and return to your formerly active lifestyle enjoying friends, family, recreation, shopping, and other active leisure activities.

Knee replacement surgery is intended to relieve continuous knee pain and improve knee functions. However, implants may not produce the same feel or function as your original knee.

Located in sunny St. George, in southern Utah, St George Surgical Center is a multi-specialty surgical facility, physician-owned and operated.

• Board Certified Surgeon & Anesthesia Providers

• Prestigious AAAHC Accreditation

• Medicare Certified

• 99.6% patient satisfaction rate

• Extremely low infection rate, 0.037%(Natl Avg 2.6%)

• 11,000 sq ft with 4 state-of-the-art surgery suites

• 23-hour Overnight/Extended Stay facility (the only ASC in Southern Utah with overnight capabilities)

St George Surgical Center offers competitive pricing and excellent customer service for our valued patients and their families. The physician owners, administrators, and affiliated surgeons at St George Surgical Center decided long ago that surgery pricing was trending higher and higher. They agreed that something had to give. Now that many surgical procedures that were limited to the high-cost inpatient setting are allowed to be performed as an outpatient, SGSC passes these savings on to patients and their insurance companies and employer-sponsored health benefit programs.

To find out more about the robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery or any others visit St George Surgical Center now.

This story contains sponsored content.