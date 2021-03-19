Why Renaissance Ranch is such an effective program for men

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

For nearly 20 years, Renaissance Ranch has been providing a world-class program of alcohol and drug rehabilitation for adult men. In this time, they have consistently had some of the best results and customer satisfaction in the field. Renaissance Ranch offers clinically proven and evidence-based practices utilizing multiple treatment modalities in conjunction with an authentic 12-step approach and a combination of spiritual and faith-based principles, including but not limited to EMDR for those suffering from trauma.

Treatment plans are based on individual and dietary needs and include Group, individual and family-oriented systems of care, trauma-informed therapy, and a robust lifetime Alumni and aftercare program. They call it the Band of Brothers.

Sobriety is a lifelong journey, not just a simple destination that can be fixed by rehab. The Band of Brothers is their alumni network. This helps establish a foundation and culture of sobriety that permeates every facet of the alumni’s life.

The Band of Brothers does a weekly dinner and alumni meeting as well as other monthly meetups with alumni including online meetings where they can socialize and share their experiences. Renaissance Ranch facilitates these meetings, which works great because many of the staff are alumni, themselves. The alumni network at Renaissance Ranch is one component of the culture that is highly unique and helps secure success with their clients.

Understanding the need for healthy social relationships is critical to recovery. Indeed, sometimes, previous social relationships have fostered a dangerous environment that led to substance abuse. The Band of Brothers provides a built-in support network that provides emotional, social, and sometimes even professional support for its members.

These services, working in concert with spiritually and faith-based principles have been their unwavering commitment and the reason for the success of the program.

To learn more visit Renaissance Ranch now.

This story contains sponsored content.