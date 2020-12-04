Why people are turning to this groundbreaking treatment for depression

Whether you struggle with treatment-resistant depression, severe depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, or any other psychiatric or physical health condition, Satori is here to help. Satori integrative medicine clinic was founded to bring enlightenment to those suffering in the darkness.

Satori uses ketamine to treat depression, severe depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, and other psychiatric or physical health conditions. It has changed the way we understand the brain. It is a revolutionary depression treatment that has had a major impact on mental healthcare as a whole.

The team at Satori is highly experienced in ketamine administration and integrative medicine, using the highest quality, state-of-the-art monitoring equipment to ensure patient safety and comfort at every step of the infusion process. Ketamine experience takes you out of your normal state of consciousness. The experience can be beautiful, spiritual, transcendent, but also depends on the quality of the practitioner who is guiding you through it. Patients are treated with kindness, care, and compassion. The staff are there to help throughout the whole process and can be a huge part of your personal healing process.

Ketamine treatments are part of a larger movement within mental health to incorporate psychedelic medicine. Because ketamine is unlike anything else you’ve probably experienced, most people need help making sense of the treatment and how to apply it to their lives. It works very well in conjunction with psychotherapy that patients are already receiving, but can complement other types of therapies as well.

Ketamine is one of the most effective major depressive disorder treatments, alleviating symptoms for up to 70% of patients, and even those with treatment-resistant depression. The first step to getting started with Satori Integrative Medicine Clinic is to come in for a consultation.

Contact Satori today to request your initial consultation.

This story contains sponsored content.