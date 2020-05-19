Why Oral Immunotherapy is a game-changer for people with food allergies

Led by Dr. Douglas Jones, alongside Dr. Ray Firszt and Dr. Loida Viera-Hutchins, Rocky Mountain Allergy (RMA) is a specialty clinic and one of the leading centers for the diagnosis and treatment of allergies, asthma, and food allergy.

They have assessed and treated patients from more than 20 states in the USA and multiple countries around the world, helping more than 1,000 patients become food-allergy free. RMA has recently joined forces with Tanner Clinic’s Layton and Murray locations allowing them to provide for the complete health care needs of your family.

The breakthrough treatment program for people with food allergies is called Oral Immunotherapy (OIT), which introduces gradual doses of an allergen, provides a long-term solution for patients with these food allergies. It usually takes less than six months, and at the end of the program, most patients are able to consume the foods that once threatened their health with no allergic reaction.

Allergic reactions to food are not just a source of discomfort and hassle; they can be life-threatening. Food allergies can lead to severe swelling, hives, itching, nausea, vomiting, and digestion issues. A solution to this problem can mean an entirely improved life. This is the biggest reason to seek a cure and come to Tanner Clinic for treatment.

