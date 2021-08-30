Why not have 1 of each? Farmstead Bakery reveals its new menu items

(GTU) – Traditional desserts always make the holidays feel a bit more nostalgic. While the weather hasn’t turned quite yet and our cravings having haven’t hit their peak, it’s not stopping anyone from dreaming about the butter-laden and comforting classics of the upcoming seasons.

Farmstead Bakery in St. George is the place to go if you’re looking for some sweet autumn treats that are a little more creative than pumpkin muffins and apple pie. In this segment, Chris Connors, one of the owners of Farmstead Bakery gave us a sneak peek of their holiday menu: (Even though it’s always on the menu, the Oreo cake is to die for!)

Farmstead Bakery has become the relentless addiction of many a St. Georgian. Conceptualized to be reminiscent of a local European-style bakery, restaurant owners and food craft connoisseurs, Chris Herrin, Li Hsun Sun, and Chris Connors opened Farmstead Bakery with a simple yet noble mission; feed people, enjoy good company, and above all, eat good food!

Farmstead also serves croissants, danishes, pastries, pies, cakes, desserts, salad, and even pizza. The bakery is located in an ideal location for a quick pitstop on your way to Zion National Park, Bryce National Park, or even Snow Canyon State Park.

Make sure to visit Farmstead Bakery in Southern Utah.

This story contains sponsored content.